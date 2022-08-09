Bengaluru boy secures 10th rank in JEE

Boya Haren Sathvik from Bengaluru has emerged as Karnataka’s topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 (session 2).

The JEE results were announced on Monday.

Sathvik secured 10th rank at the national level by scoring 100 percentile in the JEE Main session 2 examinations. He is the only student from Karnataka to score 100 percentile. Even during the session 1 examinations, he emerged as one among the 14 toppers at the national level who secured the 100 percentile.

Hailing from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, Sathvik’s father is a physical education teacher and his mother works as a biology assistant at a school in Hindupur.

Sathvik was a student of Narayana Co Sindhubhavan school located in Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru. Two other students from the same school — Mahesh Kumar V and Shishik R K — secured all-India ranks 47 and 56, respectively.

All three aim to get into the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and pursue computer science engineering.

Score cards will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Candidates can download the scorecards using their application number and date of birth. The candidates who cleared the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced for which the registration process resumed on Monday.