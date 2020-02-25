Bengaluru college denied permission, BEd students in a fix

BEd students at Pragati College of Education received a message from the college saying their examinations scheduled on Monday could not be held as they did not get the permission from Bangalore University.

The college at Chikkabanavara has no permission from the National Council for Teacher Education.

“Though we enrolled in February 2019 and appeared for the exam of two semesters, we have not got our results,” a student said.

The management sent messages to students saying they will ensure the students appear for the exam.

Despite repeated calls, the management was unavailable for comment.