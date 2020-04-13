Bengaluru cop rides 420 km on scooter to deliver medicines

A head constable in the city rode 420 kilometres on his scooter to Dharwad to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in distress.

H Kumar Swamy, the head constable who works with the City Armed Reserve (CAR) and currently posted at the control room in the police commissioner’s office, saw the cancer patient, Umesh, come on a regional news channel and say he wanted the medicines urgently.

Swamy got Umesh’s number from the channel and called him. He learnt from Umesh that the medicine he needed was available only with the DES Centre in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar and would be closed for the next four days. Swamy asked Umesh to order the medicines online and collected the medicines at 4 pm on Friday.

Riding his Honda Activa at 4.30 am on Saturday morning, Swamy reached Dharwad at 1.30 pm and delivered the medicines to Umesh on time.

“Umesh’s ayurvedic medicines got over on Friday night. I’m happy that I could deliver the medicines right on time,” Swamy said.

The head constable took special leave from the ACP control room for the special task, following which he headed back to Bengaluru.

While Umesh’s family thanked Swamy for delivering the medicines for the next four months, the head constable’s brave humanitarian effort has also won plaudits from the police top brass.