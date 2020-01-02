2 security guards fight, one dies

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2020, 23:55pm ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2020, 00:22am ist
A drunken fight between two security guards resulted in the death of one of them around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at Engineering Services Factory near Peenya.

The deceased has been identified as Thippeswamy (62), a resident of Byadarahalli, and the suspect as Sanjay Yadav (38) from Bihar.

A senior police officer said that the two had consumed alcohol on Tuesday and Wednesday night. They picked up an argument over a trivial issue. In a fit of rage, Yadav slapped Thippeswamy, who collapsed on the ground. Yadav tried to help Thippeswamy but he did not respond. Yadav then called for an ambulance which rushed to the spot. However, Thippeswamy was declared dead. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV and the police collected the footage and have arrested the suspect.

Peenya police are investigating the matter.

