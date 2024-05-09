Fact-Check | 2019 video, which falsely claimed ‘proxy voting by Indian Army’ for BJP, shared again during 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Claim

An X user shared on May 7 a video of some men confronting uniformed personnel, standing near what looked like an Indian Army vehicle. The user claimed that the Indian Army was indulging in proxy voting and influencing people to cast fake votes in favour of the BJP in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“BIG BREAKING

The BJP is using the army to cast fake votes.

INDIAN ARMY has been assigned to do ILLEGAL & FRAUDULENT work for the BJP.

Caught RED handed inside the Election Booths to influence voters for FAKE Votes to the BJP,” read the caption of the post.

Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot of the same: