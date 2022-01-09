APMC yard worker found murdered inside minibus

A 33-year-old APMC yard labourer has been murdered by unknown persons in a minibus parked near the APMC Yard in Goraguntepalya near Yeshwantpur.

RMC Yard police said the assailants hit Chandru, a Yeshwantpur resident, multiple times with iron rods. Chandru died on the spot due to severe injuries. A passerby who noticed his body in the bus alerted the police.

During breaks, Chandru had been taking a rest in the bus, which was parked in the spot for several days after it broke down.

“There was no chance of him or a group having a party,” a senior officer said, adding that the rod used in the attack had been found in the crime scene.

Police are verifying the fingerprints and CCTV footage in the area to glean clues about the killers. “We have taken up a case of murder,” the officer said.

