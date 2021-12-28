Arson attack on dhaba but staff don't open up to police

Miscreants tried to torch a dhaba on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru last week. While the fire was put out before it could cause major damage, a dhaba staffer suffered grievous burn injuries, according to a police complaint.

Police have opened a case of attempted murder and mischief by fire or explosive with intent to destroy the house but say they aren't sure what exactly happened.

The complaint was filed by the injured staffer, Manoj, 29, who told the police that he saw only one person throwing petrol into U Turn Paradise, a roadside restaurant located in Doddabyalakere, Hesaraghatta, around 12.40 am on December 24.

Staff had closed the restaurant around 10.30 pm on December 23, cleaned the premises and were preparing to go to sleep when the alleged arson attack occurred. It was Manoj who heard a loud noise and saw smoke billowing from the main door. He thought there was a short circuit. When he opened the door, he saw someone throwing petrol, which fell on him. Before Manoj could react, he found himself in flames. He panicked and ran in. His colleagues doused the fire and took him to hospital. He is presently undergoing treatment in the burns ward of Victoria Hospital.

The jurisdictional Soladevanahalli police said that the dhaba staff weren't providing details of what exactly happened. While Manoj said that he saw only one person, his colleagues have remained reticent, they added. The staff told the police that on the night of December 23, a few customers had picked an argument over bill payment. But they are not sure if the same people are behind the incident. CCTV cameras were turned off after the dhaba closed for the day, police said.

