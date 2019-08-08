Asked to pay for cigs, duo assaults shopkeeper

Two armed men ransacked a grocery store in northern Bengaluru and robbed the owner when he asked them to pay for their cigarettes.

The incident took place at Chandrika Stores at 5th Cross, just 500 metres from the Malleswaram police station. Seena Poojari said in his complaint that the men came to his store on August 5 around 8 pm and asked for cigarettes.

When he asked them to pay, one of them vandalised the glass showcase and threatened him with a knife, asking how dare he ask them for the money. The other man thrashed Poojari so hard that his teeth broke. Moreover, they robbed Rs 3,000 in cash and fled the spot. Poojari told the police one of the men often visited his shop.

Police have opened a case of robbery and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects.