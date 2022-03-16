Bengaluru auto driver murdered after profane rant

Two people attacked a 32-year-old man and bludgeoned him to death with a hollow brick in the early hours Tuesday near East Bengaluru’s Kodihalli junction, police officials said.

Although it was initially thought that Manjunath died in an accident, Jeevan Bima Nagar police inspected the spot to find that the injuries were not caused by accident and that it was a murder, said Dr Bheemashankar Guled, Deputy Commissioner of

Police (East).

Manjunath, a resident of Doopanahalli in Domlur, was an autorickshaw driver. Preliminary investigations showed he had been to a bar in Doopanahalli on Monday night and partied till midnight until the bar closed.

He then sat in his auto and spoke profanely as he was inebriated. Around 1.30 am, he reportedly abused fellow auto drivers — 29-year-old Madhusudhan and 25-year-old Yatish Gowda — who also partied in the bar. It resulted in a scuffle.

The duo assaulted Manjunath with a stick and an iron rod they picked up from the road. They warned him of dire consequences and asked him to leave the place.

But when Manjunath scolded them again, they chased him for 500 metres, beat him with an iron rod and tube lights and later bludgeoned him to death. Manjunath, with severe injuries to the head, face and neck, died on the spot.

