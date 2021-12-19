Bengaluru cops arrest seven in Shivaji statue desecration case

7 arrested for desecrating Shivaji statue in Bengaluru

The accused had allegedly smeared the Shivaji statue at Bengaluru's Bashyam Circle with black ink on Thursday midnight

The Shivaji Statue in Bengaluru's Bashyam Circle that was defaced on Thursday midnight. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The Bengaluru Police have arrested seven persons in the Shivaji statue desecration case.

Officers from the Sadashivanagar Police Station said that the accused had allegedly smeared the Shivaji statue at Bengaluru's Bashyam Circle with black ink on Thursday midnight.

Further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, high tension prevailed in Belagavi after miscreants vandalised the statue of Sangolli Rayanna installed at Kanakdas Colony in the early hours of Saturday. The incident had come to light at dawn.

Later that day, prohibitory orders were issued in the city and taluk.

