Bengaluru: 'Harassed' over dowry, techie ends life, husband arrested

A 26-year-old software engineer allegedly killed herself recently at her home in Kempapura. Based on a dowry harassment complaint filed by her family, Amruthahally police have arrested her husband.

Pallavi B was employed at a private firm in Rajajinagar. Her husband, Sudharshan Reddy K, 30, works at a company in Manyata Tech Park.

Sudharshan was arrested following the complaint by Pallavi’s father, B Brahmananda Reddy, a bus conductor and resident of Tadapatri in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the complainant, Sudharshan and his parents tortured Pallavi, who left behind a note confirming the harassment.

The incident came to light on the night of May 14 after Pallavi's parents were unable to reach her on the phone. Later, they called Pallavi's flat owner to enquire about her. The owner peeped through a window in her flat to find Pallavi hanging in the hall.

The police, on reaching the spot, found the death note, in which Pallavi has stated that her husband and his parents harassed her over several issues, including dowry, and even suspected her fidelity.

Pallavi, a BTech graduate, married Sudharshan in February 2022. Her family bore the expenses of the wedding and gave her jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. After moving to Bengaluru in June last year, Sudharshan and his parents insisted Pallavi hand over her salary to them, Brahmananda told police.

Sudharshan had left for his native place along with his parents a week before Pallavi killed herself. A senior police officer said Sudharshan has been arrested and the allegations against his parents are being verified.