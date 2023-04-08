Bengaluru: IOC manager jumped to death due to depression, say police

The SJ Park police, probing the death of a senior manager with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), have found that she ended her life due to depression.

The investigation revealed that 40-year-old Aparna Kumari, who jumped from her fourth floor office in Unity building, was undergoing treatment for depression and had multiple issues within the family.

Located on JC Road, the Unity Building has offices, shops and restaurants. It’s one of the landmarks in this part of the town.

Aparna was working in the IOC office in Unity building for the past three years. She was going to be transferred and was asked to report at her new assignment, which further depressed her. Further, her husband was also having financial issues, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Srinivas R Gowda said the probe has so far revealed that she killed herself, but they are yet to establish a concrete reason. Multiple reasons could be cited for her extreme step.

Aparna's and her husband's family members arrived in the city on Friday and gave their statements, in which they acknowledged that she was going through problems and was depressed.

They are yet to collect her body, which was subjected to post-mortem, and are likely to perform the final rites in Bengaluru itself, a senior officer said. The SJ Park police said Aparna's clothes got entangled in the window grille as she jumped on Thursday evening. She did not intentionally tie a piece of cloth to jump, police said. An employee’s efforts to save her went in vain.

Aparna was the mother of two children. Police have filed a case of unnatural death.