Bengaluru man claims daily withdrawal limit crossed, 'cheats' ATM users

Claiming that he hit the maximum ATM withdrawal, a man in his twenties borrowed money by citing an “emergency” from people promising to return the money online.

RR Nagar police apprehended Naveen Kumar, a resident of BHEL Layout and a native of Nagamangala in Mandya, who claims to have studied BE in Computer Science and is tech-savvy.

Naveen allegedly conned Kumar (name changed) of Rs 50,000 on August 12 at the State Bank of India’s e-corner kiosk in Nimishamba Circle. Kumar had gone to the kiosk to wire money to his sister by depositing it in the Cash Depositing Machine (CDM).

Noticing Kumar carrying cash, Naveen approached him saying his transaction limit for the day was over and he needed money for medical emergency. Naveen promised to transfer the money to his account. He downloaded the mobile app ‘Vyapar’, showed a message to Kumar that said, “payment out” and told him the amount had been transferred to his account and left the kiosk.

Jackets for cops

A week ago, Naveen had met the Hoysala patrol staff from the RR Nagar police station and expressed his wish to buy jackets for all the police staff.

The staff asked him to meet the inspector. On seeing Naveen near the police station on Monday, the cops introduced him to the police inspector Shivanna as someone wanting t sponsor jackets.

The crime staff identified Naveen as the accused in the e-corner cheating case.

Naveen tried cosying up to the police believing he would not be suspected in any case.

