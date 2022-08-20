Bengaluru man held for creating fake property papers

Bengaluru man held for creating fake property papers

Police said there are few criminal cases against Narayanaswamy in Vishwanathapura, RT Nagar, Vijayapura, and High Grounds police stations

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 20 2022, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 07:10 ist

A 43-year-old rowdy sheeter, who would create fake documents of properties and cheated owners, has been arrested by Devanahalli police.

The rowdy sheeter, identified as Narayanaswamy DC alias Boot Narayanaswamy, a resident of Sahakaranagar, he had created a few documents of the properties in Bengaluru rural area, including Dyavarahalli village in Devanahalli Taluk and attempted to claim ownership of land. The complaint was filed against him and two others by Lakshmi Manjanna, a resident of Amruthahalli. 

Police said there are few criminal cases against Narayanaswamy in Vishwanathapura, RT Nagar, Vijayapura, and High Grounds police stations. He was convicted in a kidnap case and was punished with three years imprisonment a few years ago.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bengaluru crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No schemes, only 'freebies' for the poor

DH Toon | No schemes, only 'freebies' for the poor

The world failed Afghans

The world failed Afghans

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

 