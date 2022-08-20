Bengaluru man held for creating fake property papers

A 43-year-old rowdy sheeter, who would create fake documents of properties and cheated owners, has been arrested by Devanahalli police.

The rowdy sheeter, identified as Narayanaswamy DC alias Boot Narayanaswamy, a resident of Sahakaranagar, he had created a few documents of the properties in Bengaluru rural area, including Dyavarahalli village in Devanahalli Taluk and attempted to claim ownership of land. The complaint was filed against him and two others by Lakshmi Manjanna, a resident of Amruthahalli.

Police said there are few criminal cases against Narayanaswamy in Vishwanathapura, RT Nagar, Vijayapura, and High Grounds police stations. He was convicted in a kidnap case and was punished with three years imprisonment a few years ago.