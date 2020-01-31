Bengaluru man stabbed by neighbour for digging pit

A 26-year-old man was stabbed by his neighbour for digging a pit for a septic tank at his new house. The victim, Pradeep, a resident of Ganapathi Nagar in Chikkabanavara, is recovering in hospital.

On Saturday, Nanjappa, grandfather of Pradeep who is constructing a house in Chikkabanavara, instructed workers to dig the pit for the septic tank. However, the accused, Narayanaswamy (35), objected to this and an argument broke out between them, a senior police officer said.

Later, Pardeep intervened and told Narayanaswamy that they were not digging the pit on his land. An enraged Narayanaswamy brought a knife from his house and stabbed Pradeep.

Pradeep was rushed to hospital. Narayanaswamy is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.