Bengaluru: Police solve three-month-old murder disguised as hit-and-run

Police have cracked a three-month-old murder disguised as a hit-and-run.

Police investigations showed that Parvathi, 36, schemed with 45-year-old school bus driver, Yallappa, with whom she had an affair, to murder her husband Pavan Kumar (45).

Parvathi and Kumar lived in Sarjapur but she left him in 2020 and moved to Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh.

Parvathi worked at a garment factory in Bengaluru. While travelling to work, she met Yallappa and began an affair with him. Even after moving to Madanapalle, she continued to visit Yallappa in Bengaluru.

Kumar learnt about the affair and went to Madanapalle a few months ago. While he asked Parvathi to come back, he ended up abusing her. He visited her regularly and fought with her. She was angry with him.

Annoyed by this, she asked Yallappa to kill him. Yallappa hesitated at first but agreed eventually.Since Yallappa was in Bengaluru and Kumar didn’t know who he was, the former struck a friendship with him, police said.

On May 1, Kumar asked Yallappa for money to travel to Andhra Pradesh. Sensing an opportunity, Yallappa told Kumar he was going there himself and would accompany him. Another suspect named Narayanappa also tagged along. They got drunk near Bilikere and at Hoskote.

Kumar passed out after heavy drinking. The two men took him to Srinivasapura, made him lie on the road, and ran him over.

Police initially thought it was a hit-and-run case but when they couldn’t find Kumar’s phone at the accident spot, they grew suspicious.

They traced the phone numbers of all those who passed through the locality at that time, and tracked down Yallappa.

Sarjapur police have booked Yallappa, Parvathi, and Narayanappa for murder and plotting murder.