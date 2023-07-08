Business rivalry turns deadly: 3 arrested for killing caterer in Bengaluru

Three men have been arrested for killing Anand, a 38-year old man, a resident of Hegganahalli. They committed the murder on midnight of July 2, poured petrol over the body and later burnt it in Channanayakana Palya.

The accused have been identified as Satish, Dayananda and Putta – all into the catering business. Anand, the deceased, was an employee with Satish. Police sources said Anand had moved out and started his own catering business, which thrived in a short time.

“Anand was an excellent cook and previously worked in the food contract business run by the accused,” said the police.

Anand’s half-burnt body was identified by his wife after she had filed a missing complaint. She identified the gold chain and footwear, and confirmed that it was her husband. According to the statement given by Anand's wife, he was with Satish and his associates on the night that he was killed. This clue led the police to follow the culprits and zero in on Satish and his associates. They confessed to committing the crime. The three men were traced near Channarayapatna in Hassan district and arrested immediately.

During the interrogation, the three revealed that it was jealously that drove them to commit the heinous act. Anand started his own business and was doing well. His success did not go down well with Satish, who began incurring losses after Anand had quit.

Satish, who tried multiple ways to revive his business, had failed. He confessed that it is this frustration that led to Anand's murder. They said that they met Anand on July 2 night and after a couple of drinks, got into a heated argument. Enraged, the three took a stone and smashed Anand's face and later burnt the body.