Class 5 boy gets stuck in cradle, dies

HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2020, 00:44 ist
A class 5 student died under mysterious circumstances while taking an online class at home. 

Vishwas was found dead in a baby cradle at his home at 'D' Joginahalli in Doddaballapur, Bengaluru Rural district, on Friday afternoon. He had gone into a room to attend an online class on his mobile phone. His family members were busy with other chores.

When he didn't come out of the room for long, his parents decided to check on him. They were stunned to find him stuck motionless between the ropes of the hanging cradle. 

Doddaballapur rural police have opened a case and are investigating how Vishwas got stuck in the cradle. 

Death
Bengaluru
Cradles

