Complaint against 2 inmates for assaulting undertrial

The superintendent of the Central Prison filed a complaint against two undertrials for assaulting another inmate over a trivial issue at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison recently.

Latha R, the superintendent, stated in her complaint that the undertrial Manjunath was returning to his barrack when two other undertrials Murali M and Madana Kumara M did blocked his path. Following this, there was a heated argument between Manjunath and the duo. Manjunath asked them to make away but in a fit of rage, the duo beat and punched Manjunath, who was bleeding from nose.

Hearing the commotion, the prison staff who were on the post rushed to the spot, caught the duo and shifted Manjunath to the prison hospital.

The matter was later brought to the notice of Latha.