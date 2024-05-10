Iran releases 5 Indian sailors aboard seized MSC Aries, 11 still in country

The Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, a container ship with a crew of 25 including 17 Indians, was seized by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on April 13 near the Strait of Hormuz. This action followed a series of attacks and retaliatory attacks between Iran and Israel.

Among the 17 Indian crew members of the MSC Aries, Ann Tessa Joseph, the only female cadet, was released on April 18. Her release came about as a result of collaborative efforts between the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government. With the latest release, the remaining 11 Indian sailors still remain in Iran.