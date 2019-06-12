Constables assaulted in separate incidents

Two Head Constables were assaulted in separate incidents in the city.

In the first incident, a 29-year-old IT employee beat up a head constable, who arrived to stop a ruckus at the Chief Inn Regency pub in Indiranagar around midnight Sunday.

The accused, Roopesh Singh Prakas, and his friend, Samarth, who were in an inebriated state, created ruckus over payment of bill, police said.

As the situation was going out of control, the staff alerted the police control room. Sudhakar KB, a constable who was on rounds, rushed to the spot and tried to engage with Prakas.

Prakas attacked Sudhakar, tearing his uniform and kicking him in the melee. But Sudhakar, with the help of his colleagues, managed to arrest them.

The duo were booked for assaulting government servants on duty and produced before a magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody.

Road rage

In another incident, a 40-year-old head constable from Cottonpet police station was assaulted by a van driver in a road rage incident on ASR Char road on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Ravi Kumar R V, the Cottonpet police have registered a case against the driver, who drove away from the scene.

In his complaint to the police, Kumar said that he was on patrolling duty around 7 pm when he received a message about a traffic jam on ASR Char street near the metro station.

Kumar along with his senior colleague ASI Venkatesh rushed to the spot, where they noticed a van parked haphazardly, leading to chaos on the road.

Kumar ordered the driver to move the vehicle immediately. Enraged by this, the driver began hurling abuses. When Kumar objected to the abuse, the driver assaulted the policeman.

By the time ASI Venkatesh and a few passersby rushed to Kumar’s help the driver sped away in the vehicle.

Kumar managed to note down the registration number of the vehicle. Police identified the driver as Ajith and efforts are on to track him down.