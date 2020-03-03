DCP’s car topples after hitting cab, pole; head constable was driving it alone

A rashly driven police SUV hit a cab and a pole before toppling near Trinity Circle in central Bengaluru on Monday.

Police claimed no one, including the cop at the wheels, was injured in the accident which happened on Monday afternoon. Halasuru traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The crashed Mahindra Bolero was allotted to the house of DCP (Crime 1) Kuldeep Kumar Jain. The driver, identified as Sridhar, a 50-year-old head constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), had crossed the Trinity Circle and was heading towards the Old Airport Road at 12.45 pm when the accident occurred.

Sridhar, who was apparently speeding, lost control of the vehicle near the ASC Centre and hit a cab and a pole on the pavement before the SUV toppled. Another vehicle had minor damages after rear-ending the cab.

Other motorists rescued Sridhar. Halasuru traffic police later rushed to the spot, straightened the SUV with the help of local people and made way for traffic flow, which was affected for some time.

An investigating officer said the cab driver did not want to file a complaint since his vehicle had only minor damages.

However, police have taken up a case. Sridhar sustained minor injuries and no one in the public was hurt, the officer added.

Police also refuted rumours that the DCP’s family member was in the SUV when the crash happened. Jain also confirmed to DH that Sridhar drove alone. The vehicle was towed to the CAR ground for repair around 3 pm.