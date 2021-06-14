Doctor on Bengaluru's Fortis Hospital beaten over black fungus treatment

A doctor at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, was allegedly attacked by the son of a Covid-19 patient who developed the black fungus infection.

Police said Jagadish, 29, of Kodichikkanahalli, had admitted his father, Dhanapal, to the hospital. Dhanapal recovered from Covid but was hospitalised after contracting the black fungus infection.

Jagadish argued with Dr Padmakumar A V over the line of treatment and later assaulted him and a nurse named Mala. Jagadish’s mother was also involved in the assault, the complaint said.

Police arrested him on a complaint by the hospital’s administrative officer, Pravin Walee.