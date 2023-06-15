B'luru: Man held for stabbing mother-in-law

Domestic dispute: Man arrested for stabbing mother-in-law in Bengaluru

The accused has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Vemgal in Kolar district.

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 15 2023, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 04:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the Bellandur police for stabbing his mother-in-law over a domestic row a week ago. 

The arrested has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Vemgal, Kolar district. The injured woman is Geetha, 44, a resident of Iblur. 

Police said Manoj stabbed Geetha around 3 pm on June 8. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is recovering. 

Preliminary police investigations showed Manoj fell in love with Geetha’s daughter Varshitha three years ago. Varshitha, 23, eloped with Manoj in June 2021 and stayed in his uncle's house. Geetha filed a missing case with the Bellandur police then. 

Varshitha also filed a complaint with the Bellandur police. She alleged that Manoj had stopped going to work since they got married. He would get drunk and harass her physically and mentally, she said. 

Manoj left Varshitha at her mother’s house in December 2021 and went back to his hometown. After a couple of months, he asked Varshitha to return. During his visit to Geetha’s house, Manoj forced Varshitha to live with him and threatened to kill Geetha. 

Varshitha went to Mandya on June 7 to look after her grandmother who had fallen sick. Manoj went to Geetha’s house on June 8 and stabbed her multiple times. Her neighbours told Varshitha about the attack and took a severely injured Geetha to a hospital where she underwent surgery. 

The residents detained Manoj and alerted the police. Bellandur police rushed to the spot and arrested Manoj. 

