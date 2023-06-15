Domestic dispute: Man arrested for stabbing mother-in-law in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the Bellandur police for stabbing his mother-in-law over a domestic row a week ago.
The arrested has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Vemgal, Kolar district. The injured woman is Geetha, 44, a resident of Iblur.
Police said Manoj stabbed Geetha around 3 pm on June 8. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is recovering.
Preliminary police investigations showed Manoj fell in love with Geetha’s daughter Varshitha three years ago. Varshitha, 23, eloped with Manoj in June 2021 and stayed in his uncle's house. Geetha filed a missing case with the Bellandur police then.
Varshitha also filed a complaint with the Bellandur police. She alleged that Manoj had stopped going to work since they got married. He would get drunk and harass her physically and mentally, she said.
Manoj left Varshitha at her mother’s house in December 2021 and went back to his hometown. After a couple of months, he asked Varshitha to return. During his visit to Geetha’s house, Manoj forced Varshitha to live with him and threatened to kill Geetha.
Varshitha went to Mandya on June 7 to look after her grandmother who had fallen sick. Manoj went to Geetha’s house on June 8 and stabbed her multiple times. Her neighbours told Varshitha about the attack and took a severely injured Geetha to a hospital where she underwent surgery.
The residents detained Manoj and alerted the police. Bellandur police rushed to the spot and arrested Manoj.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands