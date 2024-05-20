Lok Sabha Elections 2024: My Adani-Ambani remark validated by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, says PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the battle against corruption is a serious one and the probe agencies must be allowed to do their work without interference.

In an interview with PTI, he also asserted that his 'Adani-Ambani' remark has been validated by senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury when he "admitted" that he will not speak against Adani-Ambani if they send "tempo-loads of money".

Prime Minister Modi had on May 8 for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections accused the Congress of having a nexus with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.