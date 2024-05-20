Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surfaces in Delhi metro stations, AAP accuses PMO

"They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false. Now there is a danger to his life," she claimed.

Graffiti has been scribbled on the walls of three metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar -- threatening Kejriwal inside at least one train.

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she claimed.

The letter by AAP MLAs, which were released by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, said the images of the graffiti were posted on the Instagram account Ankit.Goel_91. The letter said this account holder appears to have defaced one of the metro coaches. He has also posted images of similar threats in Patel Nagar metro station.