Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surfaces in Delhi metro stations, AAP accuses PMO

New Delhi: Graffiti threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was scribbled inside metro stations and trains in the national capital with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accusing the BJP and the Prime Minister's Office of being behind it and conspiring to harm the party supremo.
AAP MLAs also wrote to the Election Commission saying that it is a very serious matter and stern action needs to be taken while claiming that it appeared that the BJP and PMO is "planning an attack" on the Delhi Chief Minister.
Amidst life threats to CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs write to Election Commission demanding stern and immediate action; the MLAs affirm that this conspiracy has been hatched at the behest of BJP and PMO as they believe that ‘PM Modi can go any limits to harm Arvind Kejriwal’.… pic.twitter.com/1yDzXJQBMO— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 20, 2024
Police officials said they have taken cognizance of the appearance of graffiti and are investigating it.
Addressing a press conference, AAP's Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "plotting to harm him" and his life can also be taken in this. "Death threats to Kejriwal are written inside many metro trains including Rajiv Chowk and Patel Nagar metro stations. This conspiracy is being conducted by PMO and BJP. If Kejriwal gets even a scratch, then Modi and BJP will be responsible for it," he claimed.
Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi claimed the BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi and that was why it has been targeting Kejriwal by "hatching conspiracies".
"They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false. Now there is a danger to his life," she claimed.
Graffiti has been scribbled on the walls of three metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar -- threatening Kejriwal inside at least one train.
"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she claimed.
The letter by AAP MLAs, which were released by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, said the images of the graffiti were posted on the Instagram account Ankit.Goel_91. The letter said this account holder appears to have defaced one of the metro coaches. He has also posted images of similar threats in Patel Nagar metro station.
"As we understand that CCTV cameras are installed in metro coaches, it is surprising that no security personnel had stopped the person from writing on the walls of the coach. In spite of these threats being in public domain, no action has been taken to unearth the conspiracy behind these threats. This was clearly the responsibility of the central government controlled Delhi Police. However, there appears to be a deliberate plan to ignore these threats," the MLAs wrote in the letter.
"Concerned" about Kejriwal's security, the letter said that the MLAs firmly believed that all this was being directed by the PMO