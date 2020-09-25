Drugs case: Hotelier Karthik Raj grilled again

Hotelier Karthik Raj was questioned in the Sandalwood drugs scandal for the second time on Thursday.

During the three-hour-long questioning, Raj was asked questions based on the field information and the interrogation of suspects arrested in the case. He was also confronted with digital evidence and may be questioned again, said a CCB officer who's part of the investigation. Karthik runs a hotel in Koramangala. The CCB also questioned a few other suspects and witnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, an NDPS special court adjourned the hearing of the bail applications of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, film producer Shiva Prakash and others suspects arrested in the case.

The police custody of party organiser Viren Khanna in the NDPS case registered at the Cottonpet police station will end on Friday. Police indicate they will seek an extension in his custodial interrogation.

Hospitality firm owner Srinivas Subramanian alias Sri, who was recently arrested in the drugs case, has tested positive for Covid. Malleswaram jeweller Vaibhav Jain and Nigerian national Benald Uddenna, both suspected drug peddlers, have been remanded in judicial custody, the CCB said.