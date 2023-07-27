Drive against peddlers: Drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized

Drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized during drive against peddlers  

The suspect arrived at the Kalyan Nagar service road with a bag containing MDMA crystals and pills

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2023, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 03:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Banaswadi police on Wednesday seized MDMA crystals and pills worth Rs 1.5 crore during a drive against drug peddlers. 

A police officer said cops were on the trail of the suspect based on a tip-off that he allegedly sold drugs in East Bengaluru to students and youths.

The suspect arrived at the Kalyan Nagar service road with a bag containing MDMA crystals and pills. “He was on a two-wheeler and fled the spot on seeing us. We chased him for some distance but couldn’t catch hold of him. However, during the chase, we managed to snatch his bag that contained the drugs,” the officer said.

Police revealed that the suspect was a foreign national. They have started a search operation to nab him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

98 students killed self in IITs, IIMs, others in 5 yrs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

 