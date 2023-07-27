Drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized during drive against peddlers  

Banaswadi police on Wednesday seized MDMA crystals and pills worth Rs 1.5 crore during a drive against drug peddlers.
A police officer said cops were on the trail of the suspect based on a tip-off that he allegedly sold drugs in East Bengaluru to students and youths.
The suspect arrived at the Kalyan Nagar service road with a bag containing MDMA crystals and pills. “He was on a two-wheeler and fled the spot on seeing us. We chased him for some distance but couldn’t catch hold of him. However, during the chase, we managed to snatch his bag that contained the drugs,” the officer said.
Police revealed that the suspect was a foreign national. They have started a search operation to nab him.
