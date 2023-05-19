B'luru: ED seizes Rs 8.6 cr funds of Chinese-owned firm

ED seizes Rs 8.6 crore funds of Chinese-owned education firm in Bengaluru

The company provided online education under the brand name 'Odaclass'

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has seized funds worth Rs 8.26 crore of a Bengaluru-based online education company, fully owned and controlled by Chinese nationals, as part of a probe linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

The funds of Pigeon Education Technology Private Limited have been seized under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said in a statement.

The company provided online education under the brand name "Odaclass", it said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches against the group in April and "found that the company is 100 per cent owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company, including financial decisions, are being taken by the persons sitting in China".

Also Read | ED will do well to heed SC counsel

It was ascertained, the agency alleged, that the company has siphoned off Rs 82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses "on the instructions" of Chinese director Liu Can.

"The company could not produce any proof of receipt of service on its part and proof of any advertisement published against the said expenses," it said.

The director and accounts manager of the company "admitted" during the investigation that the payment was made only on the instructions of Can, the ED said.

The company's Indian director Vedanta Hamirwasia stated that the Chinese director told them that the advertisements were published through Google and Facebook. However, no confirmation or invoice raised by these platforms has been submitted, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
China
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 