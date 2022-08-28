Employee on cash collection duty claims he lost Rs 41 lakh  

More than a week after an employee of a cash management firm claimed he lost Rs 41 lakh after a road accident, police are yet to get a breakthrough.

Raju A, an employee of CMS Info Systems Ltd in HBR Layout, collected money from customers of different banks and was on his way to deposit the sum when he met with the accident. The company’s HBR Layout branch manager, Shanthakumar H G, filed a complaint with the Shivajinagar police regarding the incident.

Raju was assigned to collect money from customers of different banks on Cunningham Road, Infantry Road, Richmond Road and other places. The amount he collected totalled up to Rs 41,23,992. Raju was on his way to collect money from other customers.

In the afternoon, Raju called up Shanthakumar to inform him that he had met with an accident near CSI Hospital on Bamboo Bazar Road in Shivajinagar and lost the money he collected. On inquiring about the accident and how he lost the money, Shanthakumar and the company were not satisfied with Raju's explanation, the manager said in his complaint.

The complainant suspected that Raju might have pocketed the money and cheated the company.

When DH contacted Shanthakumar for the company’s reaction, the company stated that the complaint is filed with the police and investigation is still in the preliminary stage. The company claimed that police did not question their employees.

The company also denied suggestions of a security lapse on their side, while not answering a question on how an employee could be sent to collect a large sum of money in his private vehicle without armed security.

Mentioning that the investigation is still in its preliminary stage, Shivajinagar police said they are holding an inquiry with the firm’s employees. “We are yet to make a breakthrough and cannot reveal anything more,” a senior officer said.

RBI guidelines stipulate that cash management firms should have customised vehicles to transport cash and two or three employees must be present in the vehicle. Besides an armed guard, the vehicle used for transporting cash should also have a burglar alarm and CCTV cameras.

Both police and the cash management company decline to say if all such measures were in place when Raju collected money from the customers.