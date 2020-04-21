Ex-staffer of TV channel booked for flouting lockdown

A former employee of a Kannada news channel was caught roaming around carrying an ID issued by his previous employer.

The police said Manivannan (30) was found riding a motorcycle at Hosakerehalli on the Outer Ring Road around 12.30 pm on April 16. When he was stopped at a police checkpoint, he showed the ID issued by the news channel and claimed that he was coming back from work.

The police, however, suspected something fishy about his behaviour and called up a reporter from the channel to verify his antecedents. The channel management was also informed, and it said that Manivannan worked there previously and had quit. It also said that Manivannan hadn't returned the ID card.

Once it was confirmed that Manivannan no longer worked at the channel, the police detained him and registered a case against him. To make matters worse, the news channel filed a complaint against him. He was, however, released on bail later.

An officer from the Girinagar police station said that Manivannan "misused" the ID as he knew journalists didn't need a pass to step out during the lockdown.