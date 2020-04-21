Ex-staffer of TV channel booked for flouting lockdown

Ex-staffer of TV channel booked for flouting lockdown

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2020, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 01:27 ist

A former employee of a Kannada news channel was caught roaming around carrying an ID issued by his previous employer. 

The police said Manivannan (30) was found riding a motorcycle at Hosakerehalli on the Outer Ring Road around 12.30 pm on April 16. When he was stopped at a police checkpoint, he showed the ID issued by the news channel and claimed that he was coming back from work. 

The police, however, suspected something fishy about his behaviour and called up a reporter from the channel to verify his antecedents. The channel management was also informed, and it said that Manivannan worked there previously and had quit. It also said that Manivannan hadn't returned the ID card. 

Once it was confirmed that Manivannan no longer worked at the channel, the police detained him and registered a case against him. To make matters worse, the news channel filed a complaint against him. He was, however, released on bail later.  

An officer from the Girinagar police station said that Manivannan "misused" the ID as he knew journalists didn't need a pass to step out during the lockdown. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 