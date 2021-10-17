Fired in self-defence: Mathikere road-rage shooter

There’s a twist in the road-rage shooting that happened in Mathikere, North Bengaluru, on October 13.

Ravish Gowda, 44, the car driver arrested for firing at a motorcyclist, has filed a counter-complaint, insisting that he had pulled the trigger in self-defence. And he was driving a Range Rover, not an Audi, at the time. He has named the motorcyclist in question, Anil Kumar, 29, and the pillion rider, Sadiq.

Following the complaint, the jurisdictional Yeshwantpur police have registered a case against the two motorcycle riders under IPC sections 307 (attempted murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

According to Gowda, he was driving home to RMV 2nd Stage from his eatery, World Brew Cafe, at the time of the incident.

He had covered just a few hundred metres when a motorcycle blocked his way near the ICICI Bank ATM on Mathikere Main Road around 9 pm. The motorcyclist was rash and switching lanes abruptly.

Gowda said that both the men appeared to be drunk and he decided to slow down. The riders stopped right in front of his car, got down and dashed to him. As Gowda rolled down the car’s window glass, one of them attacked him with a lethal weapon, wounding his right thumb.

Gowda grabbed his licensed gun to save himself. By then, the pair had pulled him out of the car and were beating him. In order to save himself from further harm, Gowda fired into the ground. Then, in a reflex, he pulled the trigger again. The second bullet also fell on the ground. The motorcycle riders got scared and rode off. Gowda, too, went home.

Gowda said he was filing the complaint late because there was puja in his home on Thursday and he didn’t want anyone in the family to know about it.

Gowda’s version of the incident is at odds with Kumar’s side of the story. According to Kumar, it was Gowda who had slapped him first and tried to shoot him.

