Grocers booked for fleecing buyers

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has filed complaints against five provision stores in the city for selling groceries above the maximum retail price (MRP).

The sleuths on Tuesday evening paid surprise visits to over 120 shops in the city following complaints of sales of essential goods at an inflated rate.

Sandeep Patil, the joint commissioner of police (Crime), said there were several complaints against the shop owners.

“We had formed five teams to conduct surprise visits to shops and found many selling foodgrains at a rate higher than the MRP. They were charging Rs 100 to Rs 500 more than the MRP on several food items including grains," the officer said.

The CCB police filed complaints against five shops on Mysore Road and NT Pet area near City Market for charging a higher price.

Further verification is on to book other shops for overcharging. A report has been submitted to the department of food and civil supplies for further action.