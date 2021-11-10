'Hacker' Sriki gets bail in hotel brawl case

Cyber hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki has secured bail in the hotel brawl case.

Arrested last week for assault and for offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Sriki was remanded in judicial custody by a court on Monday. He got bail on Tuesday, said a police officer. Police have sent his laptop for forensic investigation.

Sriki’s friend Vishnu Bhat, who was arrested along with him from a five-start hotel in eastern Bengaluru, was supplied illicit drugs by an African, said an officer from the JB Nagar police station.

While Sriki was remanded in judicial custody upon his arrest, Bhat was sent in police custody for questioning.

“We have been interrogating Vishnu since morning. He had been in constant touch with an African in the city. We believe that the foreigner was supplying him the required drugs. We have been trying to trace that person,” a senior police officer said.

Bhat got to know the African through a relative, and the pair were often seen partying, the officer said.

The officer explained what happened at the hotel: Sriki stayed alone in the hotel, and paid the room rent regularly. Bhat came to the hotel to party with him. The hotel staff found him drunk and refused to let him in. Bhat allegedly assaulted the security staff and the hotel manager. Sriki came out of the room after hearing the commotion. He sided with Vishnu and allegedly tried to assault the staff.

