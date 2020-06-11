Head constable from Hennur station tests positive

A head constable working with the Hennur police station has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, following which authorities sanitised the station and may seal down the place.

Officials are also in the process of identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the policeman. Around 10 police officers who were in touch with the constable have been quarantined.

The head constable was in regular touch with a constable from the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station, who recently tested positive. The constable, who was assigned to court duties, carried case files to the court. He has been admitted to the COVID ward in Victoria Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Jayanagar police station, a 22-year-old person arrested in a theft case tested positive for coronavirus. Ten police officers in touch with him have been quarantined. The accused has been admitted to Victoria Hospital, while the station was sanitised on Wednesday.

“We are not undertaking the seal-down of the station till we get the report of all ten officers who detained and interrogated the accused,” a senior officer said.

As the group that closely works with the public, police officers are increasingly prone to COVID-19. Around five constables from Frazer Town, Byappanahalli, JB Nagar, City Market, and Chamarajpet, among other places, have been infected so far.

Last week, the traffic head constable of Frazer Town was discharged after he recovered from the infection.