'High-end' drug peddlers held in Bengaluru

Two Nigerians supplying high-end drugs were arrested two weeks after the CCB arrested their accomplice, police said.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), described Mark and Henry as "important drug peddlers". On October 30, the CCB had arrested a suspected drug peddler named Sunny, also from Nigeria, and seized cocaine and ecstasy tablets from him. He later reportedly told the police about Mark and Henry. The CCB believes the trio had been peddling drugs in the city for the past many years. It also found that Mark has two passports while Henry has none.
