Home-made pistol seized from robber

The CCB arrested a man who was waiting to rob people and seized a country-made pistol and seven live rounds, silver and gold jewellery from him.

Shammu, 35, of Devasandra, was apprehended on Wednesday near BMTC depot, Vidyaranyapura. Police said he had camped there in a car along with his friend Asif, a native of Chitradurga, to rob people. Asif managed to flee.

A senior police officer said Shammu was involved in theft, burglary and robbery, and arrested in murder cases.

The Vidyaranyapura police have booked the duo under the arms Act and are making efforts to arrest Asif.