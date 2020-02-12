I was not driving the car, don't show me in bad light, says Nalapad

Mohammed Nalapad son of Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Haris appeared before the investigating officer along with his advocate on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the hit and run case reported on Sunday injuring four persons and several vehicles.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda Joint Commissioner of Traffic said Nalapad was arrested in the case and later he was released on station bail after taking surety and bonds. It was directed to him to appear before him whenever there is a necessity.

After coming out from the station, Nalapad spoke to media that, I did not drive the car, I plead with you (media) not to show me in a bad light as I have aged grandparents, please leave me, I have not done anything, following the previous incident I have changed a lot. My bodyguard Balakrishna was driving the car and I did not drive the car. Everybody knows that all my life, he only drives my car whenever I have to go somewhere. If the police have evidence let them prove it. I am going to the court and I will fight till I can.

He further added that I know that people behind this who are trying to frame me in this. It's okay, they want to cancel my bail and send me back to jail, you people (media) are with me, many have said I have not changed but I am changed man after coming from prison. This car accident is not the first time in the world. I was there on the spot when the accident took place and shifted all injured people to the hospital and bared their medical expenses. I was not in that car which met with an accident but I was in the Lamborghini which was ahead of this car as there were three cars.

Meanwhile, the Sadashivanagar police have registered a complaint against Balakrishna bodyguard of Mohammed Nalapad for visiting the station and claiming that he was driving the car when the accident took place. Police said the accused false information to mislead the investigation and to save the accused. He was booked under IPC section 201 ( causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 419 (cheating by personation).