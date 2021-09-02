Imposter loco pilot arrested by Bengaluru RPF

A man who travelled in the locomotive of a train posing as an assistant loco pilot has been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) police of the Bengaluru division.

They seized fake identity cards and other documents from the man identified by the South Western Railway (SWR) in a release as Lakshminarayan B S.

The accused was arrested on Monday on the Kakinada-KSR Bengaluru Express Special (07209) based on information from a railway official.

An RPF police team led by inspector P K Reddy arrested Lakshminarayan between the Bangarpet-Bangalore Cantonment railway stations. He wore a dress resembling the uniform of a railway loco pilot. Lakshminarayan was unable to establish his credentials and behaved suspiciously.

On further inquiry, the RPF team recovered fake identity cards, duty card passes and name badges from his possession. "The accused had posed as an assistant loco pilot and has not been found to have handled the locomotive," the SWR release said.

A case has been registered against Lakshminarayan in Bangarpet under Section 153 of the Railway Act, 1989 (for the offence of traveling in locomotive/engine of the train and endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway by willful act or omission).

A case has also been registered by Government Railway Police (GRP) under IPC Sections 170, 419, 420 and 468. The accused has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.