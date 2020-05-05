Lockdown: 2 killed in drunken brawls in Bengaluru

Drunken brawls claimed two lives while a woman health worker and her husband were injured in an attack in separate incidents in Karnataka, where the sale of liquor was allowed as part of easing the COVID-19 lockdown curbs, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a man in his mid-thirties was stabbed to death by his friend after an altercation between them at a party organised to celebrate the resumption of alcohol sale in Bengaluru on Monday. The accused is absconding, police said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Another murder was reported in Jeevan Bima Nagar, where a youth was beaten to death by his friend in an inebriated state. The incident occurred on Monday night when the both were having drinks at the accused's house, police said. A search is on for the accused who is absconding, authorities said.

In the third incident, a woman health worker was attacked at Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura district. Ravanamma had gone to a village in the district to carry out a COVID-19-related survey with her husband, when a resident attacked them under the influence of alcohol.

The accused is said to have attacked the duo because of personal enmity, a police officer told PTI. The police are on the lookout for the accused.