Lookout notice issued against Aditya Alva

Lookout notices have been issued against a Kannada film producer and the son of a former minister in the Sandalwood drugs case.

Shivaprakash, the producer, and Aditya Alva, the son of the late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, are suspects in the case and believed to be absconding. The lookout notices have been issued by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), a senior police officer said.

A lookout notice helps the police catch absconding suspects and stop them from crossing borders. The CCB has also issued a notice for locating another suspect named Abhishek. Police stations in Karnataka and other states as well as airports have also been asked to look for the suspects.

Investigators believe that the absconding suspects are still in India but they might flee abroad. The notices aim to thwart their attempts, the officer added.

The CCB has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, RTO clerk BK Ravi Shankar and several others for taking or peddling drugs. All of them are currently in judicial custody.