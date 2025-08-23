Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Veerendra 'Puppy' in illegal betting case, recovers Rs 12 crore in cash

In Goa, the raids focused on Puppy’s Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy’s Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 09:03 IST
