CCPA imposes Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC for misleading ads on slimming treatments

<p>New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC Ltd for publishing misleading advertisements related to slimming treatments.</p>.<p>In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the penalty has been imposed on VLCC "for publishing misleading advertisements regarding fat-loss and slimming treatments through the use of the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure/machine." The department said the VLCC matter came into notice through a complaint and monitoring of ads in the beauty sector.</p>.<p>"On examination, it was found that VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session, which went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, thereby misleading consumers," the statement said.</p>.<p>During the investigation, CCPA found that VLCC's advertisements projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution.</p>.<p>CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on VLCC and also issued certain advisories which should be strictly followed in its future advertisements. </p>