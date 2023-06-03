Man arrested for murder of live-in partner in Bengaluru

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his 19-year-old live-in partner, stemming from a dispute over the accused's meeting with his first wife and children.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sharath Kumar, residing in Mohan Kumar Nagar, Yeshwantpur, and originally from KGF. He works as a mason.

The victim, Priya, worked as a domestic help. Kumar allegedly strangled her and attempted to feign innocence, according to the police.

Also Read | Head of rehab centre arrested for peddling drugs in Bengaluru



Following a complaint from Priya's mother, Usha, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, the police initiated a case of suspicious death.

Doctors at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem, informed the police that "the cause of death is asphyxia resulting from a combination of ligature strangulation and manual strangulation."

Kumar was detained for questioning on June 2, during which he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Priya and Kumar met while working at a mall in RMC Yard a year and a half ago, where Kumar served as a security guard. They developed a romantic relationship.

Upon discovering their relationship, Usha arranged for them to rent a house in Mohan Kumar Nagar. However, Kumar did not disclose his marital status and three children to them until a few months ago. Despite this revelation, Priya continued to live with Kumar.

While Kumar worked as a mason, Priya was employed as a maid in an apartment.

The incident came to light around 2.30 am on June 1 when Priya's landlord informed her mother that Priya was found dead in the hall. Kumar informed Usha and the police that on May 31, Priya returned home around 2 pm. They went out in the evening and returned home later.

Kumar stated that after preparing food around 11 pm, Priya asked him to get eggs. When he returned with the eggs, she was already asleep. He tried to wake her up but received no response. Worried, he went to his wife's house in BK Nagar and brought her home to check on Priya.

Kumar confessed to the police that Priya objected to his meetings with his wife and children, leading to frequent fights on the matter. On the night of May 31, their argument escalated, and he allegedly strangled her.

Kumar claims that he and Priya got married at a temple, a claim that the police are currently verifying.