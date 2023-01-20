Man beaten to death at rehab centre in Bengaluru

A 32-year-old inmate was beaten to death by the owner and two staffers of a rehabilitation centre in Yelahanka New Town.

Arif Ahmed Khan, a tender coconut vendor from KG Halli, was admitted to Sri Sai Deenabandhu Foundation Rehabilitation Centre on January 11 by his elder brother as he was an alcoholic.

The staff claim Khan attacked them on Wednesday night, so they assaulted him with a wooden stick and left him in a room. They later found him motionless and rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

Khan's brother has filed a police complaint against three persons of the rehabilitation centre.

Three detained

Yelahanka New Town police opened a case of murder and detained three people for questioning, said Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

Police sources identified the suspects as rehab centre owner Leema Raju and staffers Louis and Praveen.