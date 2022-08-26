Man deported from Dubai held while peddling drugs in Bengaluru

Banaswadi police have arrested a 26-year-old man who was deported from Dubai five months ago in connection with peddling drugs.

Police said the arrested man — identified as Munafis K P alias Tony, a native of Arrakinar village in Kozhikode, Kerala — had continued to peddle drugs in India even after his deportation. Police have also seized around 700 grams of MDMA crystals worth around Rs 35 lakh from him.

Munafis was residing in a hotel in Ashwath Nagar in HBR Layout. According to the police, Munafis, a BCom graduate, had gone to Dubai to work as a sales executive in 2018. Within a few days, he was arrested by police in Dubai for trying to sell charas. He was lodged in prison for almost three years and eight months. He was deported in March this year.

After coming to India, he stayed in Kerala for a month and later, started peddling drugs again. He used to sell drugs to people in Kerala and Malayalees residing in Karnataka and neighbouring states. He used to stay in hotels when he came to the city and sell MDMA crystals to his regular customers.

Police inspector L Santosh Kumar, on receiving information about a person trying to sell drugs near the BBMP park in HRBR Layout, sent a team headed by Nagaraj Naidalagi to the spot and found Munafis waiting for customers.

Police constable Muralikrishna was sent to him as a decoy to buy the drugs. When he approached Munafis for the drugs, he took out the MDMA crystals. The police detained him and seized around 700 grams of MDMA from his possession.

They are verifying his antecedents and trying to trace his suppliers.