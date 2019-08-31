Man held for killing live-in partner over suspicion

A mother-of-one died three days after her live-in partner allegedly banged her head against the wall during a noisy fight that erupted after he accused her of having an affair.

Priyanka, 29, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was living with Jagadish, an electrician, along with her son at TB Sandra in Vidyaranyapura after having separated from her husband Harish four years ago. On the night of August 25, when Jagadish returned home from work, he became angry after seeing Priyanka talk on the phone for long. He accused her of having an affair and started abusing her. Then in a fit of rage, he banged her head against the wall and kicked her.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and took her to a hospital. On August 28, she fell unconscious and was rushed to the KC General Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead at 8 pm later that day, a senior police officer said.

Following a complaint from Priyanka’s mother Renuka, the Vidyaranyapura police registered an FIR against Jagadish and arrested him on Friday.

A court has remanded him in judicial custody.