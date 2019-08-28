Man killed as auto rams into parked cab

A 61-year-old man died and three of his family members were injured when their speeding autorickshaw hit a stationary cab on the flyover in Jalahalli near Peenya on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased Inayathullah was a resident of Byatarayanapura in Mysuru Road. His daughter Sabiha and her husband Rehman were injured in the accident along with the auto driver, Nayaz. The accident happened when they were returning to the city from Nelamangala.

The police arrested the cab driver, Zakir Hussain, from Haveri and seized the vehicle.

The police said the accident happened around 1.30 pm when the auto was crossing the flyover and was heading towards Peenya. Auto driver Nayaz failed to spot the car parked on the flyover after it broke down. The collision threw Inayathullah, seated on the left side, in the air, while the auto overturned in the middle of the road.

Hussain was not seated in the cab during the accident as he had gone to fetch a mechanic to repair the vehicle. The Peenya traffic police inspected the spot and blamed the cab driver's negligence for the accident.