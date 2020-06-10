Man with 4 wives cheated 20 others, arrested

A man married four women and cheated 20 others by borrowing money and gold from them, police said.

Mysore Suresh would contact women on matrimonial websites, win them over and cheat them. One of his victims filed a police complaint after he allegedly cheated her of a gold chain.

Suresh also targeted widows and borrowed money from them on the pretext of getting them plots of land. Suresh first married in 2013 but divorced later.

He then started targeting divorced women in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ramanagara. Within four years, he married four women and had many affairs, police explained.

Suresh has now been remanded in police custody for further interogation.