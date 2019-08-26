Mentally unsound woman 'raped by neighbour'

A mentally unsound woman was raped by a neighbour while she was alone at her home in Neelasandra, central Bengaluru, police said.

The woman lives with her elder brother, the only family member. On August 23, around 10.30 pm, the brother left home to arrange money for his marriage scheduled later this month. When he returned around 12.10 am, he found the door open but there was no sight of his sister.

Suddenly, he heard her screams from a neighbour’s house. He barged in there and caught the man, identified as Narotham Sarkar, in the act. He thrashed him and called the police.

Police said Sarkar waited tables at a restaurant nearby and had rented the house next to the woman’s.

He is said to have been eyeing the victim for quite some time. When he saw her alone at home on Friday, he dragged her to his house and sexually assaulted her, police said.